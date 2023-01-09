Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs Published 7:00 am Monday, January 9, 2023

A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,

On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53.

The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards Hwy 53 crossing the overpass with no tag light. He conducted a traffic stop for the traffic infraction. The vehicle pulled into the Circle K in Poplarville.

During the stop, the driver was identified as John Brandon Morris. Morris was found to be in possession of an AR-15 Rifle and a .22 pistol.

Morris is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Morris was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a distribution amount of methamphetamine.

He was transported to the Pearl River County Criminal Justice Facility where he was booked for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon by felon and no tag light.