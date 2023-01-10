Counties with the worst commutes in America

Published 8:35 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Dom DiFurio

Canva

Counties with the worst commutes in America

Despite broader adoption of remote work policies, most workers in the U.S. still commute to their jobs—and the majority do it by driving there alone, according to Census data. But which parts of the country have the worst slogs into the office each morning?

Stacker examined the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to compile a list of counties with the worst commutes. The survey measures the average commute time in minutes for workers 16 years and older. To determine commute times, the American Community Survey asks respondents where they work (including whether they work from home), the time their trip starts, their mode of transportation, and the length of time it takes to get there.

On average, it takes Americans about 25 and a half minutes to get to work. And of course, many who commute to work have similar commute times returning home—if not longer due to traffic congestion. The survey, however, only measures time spent commuting to work, not home from work.

Workers living in counties in the U.S. with the longest commutes to work say they spend around 40 minutes in transit—roughly the length of the average podcast. When considering the Department of Agriculture estimates people spend around that same amount of time preparing meals on any given day, it’s no wonder American workers have pushed to reclaim personal time by working from home where possible.

Many of the counties on this list of worst commutes are located in or around urban centers. Counties in New York City had the worst commute times of the 830 counties measured in this survey. City officials have been working for months on a plan to rejuvenate the central business district where more than 1 in 5 offices sat vacant in 2022. While it’s unclear how they will get there, officials want to reduce commute times and convert unused office space into residential units.

Courthouse in McDonough.

Lee Reese // Shutterstock

#50. Henry County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.6%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.3%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 11.4%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.6%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.3%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.4%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.2%

Courthouse in Lincolnton.

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#49. Lincoln County, North Carolina

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.3%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.7%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.3%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.9%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.8%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18.4%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 13.5%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.4%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.3%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.5%

Aerial view of suburban development in Brentwood.

Rich Lonardo // Shutterstock

#48. Contra Costa County, California

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.5%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.9%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.2%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.4%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.3%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.9%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 29.1%

Waterfront buildings in Yonkers New York.

Brian Logan Photography // Shutterstock

#47. Westchester County, New York

– Average commute time: 32 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 2.9%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.1%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.6%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.5%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.5%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.6%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 12.2%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.7%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 8.1%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.7%

Sunset aerial view of downtown Riverside.

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#46. Riverside County, California

– Average commute time: 32.1 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 12.8%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.2%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.2%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.8%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.9%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.8%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.9%

Cars stopped in heavy traffic on highway.

Canva

#45. Lapeer County, Michigan

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.5%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.8%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 10.2%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.8%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 5.2%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.4%

Aerial view of Amelia island beach.

Terrance Scarborough // Shutterstock

#44. Nassau County, Florida

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 9.7%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.6%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 9.6%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.3%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 15.9%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 9.9%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.6%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.6%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.6%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 17.1%

Aerial sunset view of downtown Redlands and clocktower.

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#43. San Bernardino County, California

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 11.9%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.5%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.7%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.2%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 6.6%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.7%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.5%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.1%

Pinal County Courthouse in Florence.

Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#42. Pinal County, Arizona

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.2%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 11.1%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.2%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.3%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 5.8%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.4%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.5%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.9%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.6%

Aerial view of Belen water tower and town.

MICHAEL A JACKSON FILMS // Shutterstock

#41. Valencia County, New Mexico

– Average commute time: 32.3 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.1%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.4%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.1%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.5%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.8%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.9%

Highway with traffic near Raleigh with exit sign to 70 East Smithfield.

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#40. Johnston County, North Carolina

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.3%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.3%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 13.3%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.3%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.2%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19%

Aerial view of housing in Denham Springs.

ungvar // Shutterstock

#39. Livingston Parish, Louisiana

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 14.2%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.5%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.1%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.6%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.7%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.1%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.9%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 13.1%

Courthouse in Winchester.

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#38. Frederick County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 32.6 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.9%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.3%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.1%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.7%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.6%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.2%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.7%

Aerial view of traffic on Highway I-85 and overpass in Atlanta.

RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

#37. Barrow County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.8%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.9%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.7%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 13.3%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.3%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.4%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.5%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.1%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.5%

Historic theater in Merced.

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#36. Merced County, California

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.3%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.3%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.6%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.2%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.6%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.8%

Aerial view of court house in Weatherford.

Bradly Hulce // Shutterstock

#35. Parker County, Texas

– Average commute time: 32.9 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.3%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.8%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.5%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 21.4%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.6%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.6%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 16.3%

Aerial view of highways looking toward Raleigh and Cary.

Farid Sani // Shutterstock

#34. Franklin County, North Carolina

– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.4%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.4%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.6%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.9%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.2%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 15.5%

Aerial view of Delaware Water Gap on a sunny autumn day.

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#33. Warren County, New Jersey

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.3%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.6%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.7%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.8%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.2%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.9%

Aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.

f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Hudson County, New Jersey

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.1%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.7%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.5%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.5%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 5.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.2%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 19.9%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.1%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.8%

Sign and buildings at National Harbor pier.

Hiram Rios // Shutterstock

#31. Prince George’s County, Maryland

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.7%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.6%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.7%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.3%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.4%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.4%

Aerial view of Hemstead and Long Island's south coast.

Alexandr Junek Imaging // Shutterstock

#30. Nassau County, New York

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.9%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.3%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.1%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.4%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.6%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7.8%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.6%

Aerial view of residential neighborhood in Kissimmee.

Javier Cruz Acosta // Shutterstock

#29. Osceola County, Florida

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.1%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.2%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.9%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.9%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.3%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.5%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.4%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.6%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 28.2%

New residential housing developments against the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Richard Thornton // Shutterstock

#28. San Joaquin County, California

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.1%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.6%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.2%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.9%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.1%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.2%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.9%

Businesses and theater in downtown Greenville.

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#27. Hunt County, Texas

– Average commute time: 33.5 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.2%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.2%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.8%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.7%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.9%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 17.7%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.8%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.6%

Covered bridge in Conyers.

Leonardo E Martinez // Shutterstock

#26. Rockdale County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 33.8 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.8%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.9%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.7%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.1%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18.2%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.5%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.4%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.7%

Courthouse and park in Covington.

Georges_Creations // Shutterstock

#25. Newton County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 34 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.5%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 10.3%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.9%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.6%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.1%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.9%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.5%

County Courthouse in Decatur.

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

#24. Wise County, Texas

– Average commute time: 34.1 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.9%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.1%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.3%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11.2%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 19.6%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.6%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.9%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.4%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18%

Elevated view of Woodbourne Park in Wantage at dusk.

Rabbitti // Shutterstock

#23. Sussex County, New Jersey

– Average commute time: 34.3 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.2%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.5%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.2%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.9%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.3%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11.6%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.3%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.2%

Business district on Washington Street in Martinsville.

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#22. Morgan County, Indiana

– Average commute time: 34.3 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.6%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.4%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 17.7%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 14.7%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.4%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 13.4%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 5.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 11.4%

Fields and barn along a country road.

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#21. Carroll County, Maryland

– Average commute time: 34.4 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.6%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.1%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.2%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.8%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.3%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.5%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.3%

Train station in Manassas.

refrina // Shutterstock

#20. Prince William County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.2%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.2%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.2%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.5%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.5%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 25.8%

Courthouse in Warrenton.

Canva

#19. Fauquier County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.2%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.7%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 4.4%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.8%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12.3%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.3%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 17%

Mountain range and road to Palmer.

Canva

#18. Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.6%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.7%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.6%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.2%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.3%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 15.6%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.3%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20%

Elevated view of traffic in the Atlanta area.

Canva

#17. Walton County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 35.1 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.8%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.1%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 11.1%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 15.8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.2%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.9%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.5%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 14.4%

Highway on cloudy day with exit sign to Los Banos and Hollister.

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#16. San Benito County, California

– Average commute time: 35.1 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10.4%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.3%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.5%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.2%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.3%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.7%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.6%

Aerial view of Fredericksburg and bridge over river.

Never Settle Media // Shutterstock

#15. Spotsylvania County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.4%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.7%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.3%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.9%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.4%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.4%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.5%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.3%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.6%

County Courthouse in Rockwall.

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

#14. Rockwall County, Texas

– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.9%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.9%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.4%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.2%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.7%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 12.2%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 17.6%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.2%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.9%

High Steel Bridge above Skokomish River.

ken18 // Shutterstock

#13. Mason County, Washington

– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 14.9%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.7%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.9%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.7%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 15.5%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 9.3%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.5%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.5%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26%

Historic Chatham Manor on the Rappahannock River.

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#12. Stafford County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 36.6 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 9.6%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 8%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.8%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11.3%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.2%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.6%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.2%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.1%

Aerial view of road and bridge over river in Bastrop.

Regan Bender // Shutterstock

#11. Bastrop County, Texas

– Average commute time: 37.2 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 1%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 13.5%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.1%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 14.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.8%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 21.6%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11.1%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 4.9%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 0.5%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.2%

Autumn sidewalk scene in Cold Spring.

Joe Tabacca // Shutterstock

#10. Putnam County, New York

– Average commute time: 37.8 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.7%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.4%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.1%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.9%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.2%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.6%

Traffic on congested Maryland highway driving to Washington.

Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

#9. Charles County, Maryland

– Average commute time: 37.8 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10.1%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 12.4%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.4%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.2%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 4.9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.9%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.1%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.3%

Cars stopped in traffic on highway.

Canva

#8. Liberty County, Texas

– Average commute time: 37.9 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 15%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 12.4%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.3%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 14.1%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 10%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.1%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.5%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.3%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.9%

Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Jeremy Beeler // Shutterstock

#7. Monroe County, Pennsylvania

– Average commute time: 38 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.4%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 15.6%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.4%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 7%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.8%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.2%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.8%

Town square in Dallas, Georgia.

Rob Hainer // Shutterstock

#6. Paulding County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 38.1 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.6%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.9%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.2%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.2%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.3%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.6%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.4%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.6%

Bay Front Park boardwalk along Chesapeake Bay at Chesapeake Beach.

Ralph Eshelman // Shutterstock

#5. Calvert County, Maryland

– Average commute time: 38.5 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8.8%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 8.2%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.7%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.3%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 25.4%

Aerial view of Citifield Stadium in Flushing Meadows, Queens.

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#4. Queens County, New York

– Average commute time: 41 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.8%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.1%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.6%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.4%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 17.4%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 6.9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.8%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.4%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 29.7%

Aerial view of Staten Island, New York City, and Bayonne, NJ.

Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#3. Richmond County, New York

– Average commute time: 41.1 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.7%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.8%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.5%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.9%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.8%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.5%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.9%

Traffic on the Williamsburg Bridge during rush hour.

Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock

#2. Kings County, New York

– Average commute time: 41.4 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.6%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.5%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.1%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.9%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 16.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7.5%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 32%

Aerial view of Yankee Stadium and surrounding buildings in the Bronx.

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#1. Bronx County, New York

– Average commute time: 43.3 minutes
– Share of commuters by time of departure:
— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.4%
— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.9%
— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.4%
— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%
— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.6%
— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.5%
— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.6%
— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.1%
— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.7%
— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 28.8%

