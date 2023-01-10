Counties with the worst commutes in America Published 8:35 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Canva

Counties with the worst commutes in America

Despite broader adoption of remote work policies, most workers in the U.S. still commute to their jobs—and the majority do it by driving there alone, according to Census data. But which parts of the country have the worst slogs into the office each morning?

Stacker examined the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to compile a list of counties with the worst commutes. The survey measures the average commute time in minutes for workers 16 years and older. To determine commute times, the American Community Survey asks respondents where they work (including whether they work from home), the time their trip starts, their mode of transportation, and the length of time it takes to get there.

On average, it takes Americans about 25 and a half minutes to get to work. And of course, many who commute to work have similar commute times returning home—if not longer due to traffic congestion. The survey, however, only measures time spent commuting to work, not home from work.

Workers living in counties in the U.S. with the longest commutes to work say they spend around 40 minutes in transit—roughly the length of the average podcast. When considering the Department of Agriculture estimates people spend around that same amount of time preparing meals on any given day, it’s no wonder American workers have pushed to reclaim personal time by working from home where possible.

Many of the counties on this list of worst commutes are located in or around urban centers. Counties in New York City had the worst commute times of the 830 counties measured in this survey. City officials have been working for months on a plan to rejuvenate the central business district where more than 1 in 5 offices sat vacant in 2022. While it’s unclear how they will get there, officials want to reduce commute times and convert unused office space into residential units.

You may also like: Metros where people owe more than their homes are worth

Lee Reese // Shutterstock

#50. Henry County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 11.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.6%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.4%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.2%

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#49. Lincoln County, North Carolina

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.8%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 13.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.4%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.5%

Rich Lonardo // Shutterstock

#48. Contra Costa County, California

– Average commute time: 31.9 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.5%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.9%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 29.1%

Brian Logan Photography // Shutterstock

#47. Westchester County, New York

– Average commute time: 32 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 2.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.5%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 12.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.7%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 8.1%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.7%

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#46. Riverside County, California

– Average commute time: 32.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 12.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.9%

Canva

#45. Lapeer County, Michigan

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 10.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 5.2%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.4%

Terrance Scarborough // Shutterstock

#44. Nassau County, Florida

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 9.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 15.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 9.9%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 17.1%

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#43. San Bernardino County, California

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 11.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.7%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.1%

Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

#42. Pinal County, Arizona

– Average commute time: 32.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 11.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 5.8%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.9%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.6%

MICHAEL A JACKSON FILMS // Shutterstock

#41. Valencia County, New Mexico

– Average commute time: 32.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.8%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.9%

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#40. Johnston County, North Carolina

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 13.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19%

ungvar // Shutterstock

#39. Livingston Parish, Louisiana

– Average commute time: 32.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 14.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.6%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.9%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 13.1%

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#38. Frederick County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 32.6 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.7%

RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

#37. Barrow County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 13.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.4%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.1%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.5%

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#36. Merced County, California

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.3%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.8%

Bradly Hulce // Shutterstock

#35. Parker County, Texas

– Average commute time: 32.9 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 21.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 16.3%

Farid Sani // Shutterstock

#34. Franklin County, North Carolina

– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.4%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 15.5%

Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#33. Warren County, New Jersey

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.3%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 5%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.6%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14.8%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.9%

f11photo // Shutterstock

#32. Hudson County, New Jersey

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.5%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 5.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 19.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.1%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.8%

Hiram Rios // Shutterstock

#31. Prince George’s County, Maryland

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.4%

Alexandr Junek Imaging // Shutterstock

#30. Nassau County, New York

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.1%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7.8%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.6%

Javier Cruz Acosta // Shutterstock

#29. Osceola County, Florida

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.9%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.5%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.4%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.6%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 28.2%

Richard Thornton // Shutterstock

#28. San Joaquin County, California

– Average commute time: 33.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 13.1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.1%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.9%

Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#27. Hunt County, Texas

– Average commute time: 33.5 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 17.7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.6%

Leonardo E Martinez // Shutterstock

#26. Rockdale County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 33.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.9%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.1%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 18.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.4%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26.7%

Georges_Creations // Shutterstock

#25. Newton County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 34 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.5%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.9%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.9%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.5%

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

#24. Wise County, Texas

– Average commute time: 34.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 19.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18%

Rabbitti // Shutterstock

#23. Sussex County, New Jersey

– Average commute time: 34.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.2%

Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#22. Morgan County, Indiana

– Average commute time: 34.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.6%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 17.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 14.7%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 13.4%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 5.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 11.4%

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#21. Carroll County, Maryland

– Average commute time: 34.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.3%

refrina // Shutterstock

#20. Prince William County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 10.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 25.8%

Canva

#19. Fauquier County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 7.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 4.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 17%

Canva

#18. Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska

– Average commute time: 34.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 4.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 15.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20%

Canva

#17. Walton County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 35.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 11.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 15.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 10.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 14.4%

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#16. San Benito County, California

– Average commute time: 35.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10.4%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 6.3%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 8.5%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 13.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 11.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.7%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.6%

Never Settle Media // Shutterstock

#15. Spotsylvania County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 7.4%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.9%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.3%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 22.6%

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

#14. Rockwall County, Texas

– Average commute time: 35.5 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 12.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 17.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.9%

ken18 // Shutterstock

#13. Mason County, Washington

– Average commute time: 36.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 14.9%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.9%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 15.5%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 9.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 26%

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#12. Stafford County, Virginia

– Average commute time: 36.6 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 8%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 11.3%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.2%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 9.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.2%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.1%

Regan Bender // Shutterstock

#11. Bastrop County, Texas

– Average commute time: 37.2 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 13.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 14.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 9.8%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 21.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 11.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 4.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 0.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.2%

Joe Tabacca // Shutterstock

#10. Putnam County, New York

– Average commute time: 37.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 6.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.1%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.9%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 14.2%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 12%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 6.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 19.6%

Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

#9. Charles County, Maryland

– Average commute time: 37.8 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 10.1%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 12.4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 11.1%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 4.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 8.9%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.1%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 21.3%

Canva

#8. Liberty County, Texas

– Average commute time: 37.9 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 15%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 12.4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 4.3%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 9.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 14.1%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 10%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 5.1%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 9.5%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.3%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 18.9%

Jeremy Beeler // Shutterstock

#7. Monroe County, Pennsylvania

– Average commute time: 38 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 9.4%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 7%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 15.6%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.4%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 7%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 6.8%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.2%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 24.8%

Rob Hainer // Shutterstock

#6. Paulding County, Georgia

– Average commute time: 38.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 5.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6.2%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 10.8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 12.2%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 15.3%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 10.5%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 11.6%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 1.4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 20.6%

Ralph Eshelman // Shutterstock

#5. Calvert County, Maryland

– Average commute time: 38.5 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 8.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 8.2%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 8.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 13%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.7%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 7.3%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 2.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 25.4%

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#4. Queens County, New York

– Average commute time: 41 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.1%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.6%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8.4%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 17.4%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 6.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.8%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.4%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 29.7%

Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

#3. Richmond County, New York

– Average commute time: 41.1 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.7%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.8%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 12.5%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 7.9%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 14.8%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.8%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 14%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 5.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 23.9%

Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock

#2. Kings County, New York

– Average commute time: 41.4 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 4.6%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 2.5%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 2.1%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 7%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 12.6%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 8.9%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 16.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 7.5%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 32%

Richard Cavalleri // Shutterstock

#1. Bronx County, New York

– Average commute time: 43.3 minutes

– Share of commuters by time of departure:

— 12:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m.: 5.4%

— 5:00 a.m. to 5:29 a.m.: 3.9%

— 5:30 a.m. to 5:59 a.m.: 3.4%

— 6:00 a.m. to 6:29 a.m.: 8%

— 6:30 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.: 6.6%

— 7:00 a.m. to 7:29 a.m.: 16.5%

— 7:30 a.m. to 7:59 a.m.: 7.6%

— 8:00 a.m. to 8:29 a.m.: 15.1%

— 8:30 a.m. to 8:59 a.m.: 4.7%

— 9:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: 28.8%