Man leads high-speed chase through three Mississippi cities before being taken into custody

Published 7:30 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement officers have taken into custody a man who led police on a high-speed chase from Pearl, through Jackson and into Clinton Monday evening.

Christian Lloyd Dennington, 48, of Jackson, has been charged with felony fleeing, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Officials from the Pearl Police Department say the chase began shortly after 6 p.m. when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. 80 in Pearl.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The driver, later identified as Dennington, then led officers in a black Chevrolet S10 truck on a high-speed chase traveling west on U.S. 80 through Jackson and into Clinton.

The truck wrecked near the intersection of Highway 80 and E. College St. in Clinton, when Dennington tried to flee on foot. Soon after, Dennington was taken captured and taken into custody.

 

More News

Mississippi deputies arrest three on drug charges

Mississippi teen reportedly wearing ankle monitor found dead of multiple gunshot wounds

Two teens plead not guilty in connection with shootout at Mississippi Fairgrounds

Mississippi Skies: If you like roller coasters, you’re going to love the temperature swings this week

Print Article