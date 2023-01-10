Mississippi deputies arrest three on drug charges

Published 6:50 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Mississippi Today

Three people were arrested Monday after Mississippi narcotics agents executed a search warrant Monday afternoon.
At around 2:10 p.m. Monday, the Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed a narcotics search warrant at 194 Ben Byrd Rd.
Contact was made with Christopher Hampton and he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia used for smoking methamphetamine.
Connor Rowe and Roxann Hamann were located in a camper on the property and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Charges include the following:
  • Rowe (29) Felony possession of a controlled substance
  • Hamann (44) Felony possession of a controlled substance
  • Hampton (48) Possession of drug paraphernalia
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

…..

