Mississippi Skies: If you like roller coasters, you’re going to love the temperature swings this week Published 1:30 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Although clouds stayed around a little longer as the front slowed Monday, many parts of the state still ended up with a beautiful afternoon. The gorgeous skies and warmer-than-normal temperatures continue today, but get ready for a big swing in temps up and down and back up later this week. Some parts of the state will also have the potential for severe storms Thursday. It’s time to get out those shorts and t-shirts, jackets and sweats!

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny and breezy today with a high around 60. Becoming cloudy tonight with a low near 48.

Central Mississippi

Patchy fog early, then becoming sunny and breezy with a high near 64. Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

South Mississippi

Fog early before becoming breezy and sunny the rest of the day. High near 67. Tonight, becoming cloudy with a low of 53.

Gulf Coast

Sunshine and a warm breeze with a high in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy and patchy fog tonight with lows in the lower 50s.