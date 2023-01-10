Mississippi teen reportedly wearing ankle monitor found dead of multiple gunshot wounds

Published 6:30 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Mississippi Today

Police are investigating after a Jackson teen was found dead after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

The teen victim, identified as Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Carpenter was found dead a few blocks from the residence where he was reportedly under house arrest. Carpenter was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor when he was found dead.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The shooting remains under investigation.

More News

Mississippi deputies arrest three on drug charges

Two teens plead not guilty in connection with shootout at Mississippi Fairgrounds

Mississippi Skies: If you like roller coasters, you’re going to love the temperature swings this week

Former Mississippi animal control officer arrested for computer fraud, was arrested in November for impersonating officer

Print Article