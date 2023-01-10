Mississippi teen reportedly wearing ankle monitor found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Published 6:30 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Police are investigating after a Jackson teen was found dead after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

The teen victim, identified as Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Carpenter was found dead a few blocks from the residence where he was reportedly under house arrest. Carpenter was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor when he was found dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.