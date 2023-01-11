First pediatric COVID-19 death of 2023 in Mississippi reported — 14th death reported in state since pandemic started

Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Illustration of antibodies (red and blue) responding to an infection with the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (purple). The virus emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and causes a mild respiratory illness (covid-19) that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus. Antibodies bind to specific antigens, for instance viral proteins, marking them for destruction by other immune cells.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported its 14th COVID-19 death in a child under 18. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.

Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March of 2020, the MSDH has reported the following pediatric deaths per year:

2020

  • One death in the 1-5 year age range
  • One death in the 6-10 year age range

2021 

  • One death in an infant under 1 year of age
  • One death in the 1-5 year age range
  • Five deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2022 

  • One death in the 1-5 year age range
  • Three deaths in the 11-17 year age range

2023 

  • One death in an infant under 1 year of age

MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said this latest death serves as a stark reminder of the importance of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and up to date on boosters to protect vulnerable individuals we have contact with who may not be eligible for vaccine.

“Vaccination not only protects you, but it also protects those around you who may not be eligible for vaccination or who may be at higher risk for complications due to age or underlying health problems,” said Dr. Byers. “It is important to stay up to date and receive the most recent bivalent booster when eligible in order to provide the best protection against infection, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

Vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems. Anyone 6 months of age and older should remain up to date on COVID vaccinations including the bivalent booster if eligible.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.

Appointments can be made through covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

