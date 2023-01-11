Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL A Brookhaven Police officer holds two rifles taken from a home after a Wednesday morning domestic incident.

Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.

Collins said the man had thrown the woman’s keys up into a tree in the yard to keep her from driving away. They were retrieved by an officer.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officers remained on the scene until the woman was able to gather her things and leave the area. More weapons were recovered from inside the home, and the suspect was detained.

The case remains under investigation. More details to come.

More News

First pediatric COVID-19 death of 2023 in Mississippi reported — 14th death reported in state since pandemic started

Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident

Mississippi man sentenced after pleading guilty to have more than 25 fraudulent unemployment benefit cards

Mississippi has some amazing people and places — listen to this video for proof.

Print Article