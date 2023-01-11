Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.

Collins said the man had thrown the woman’s keys up into a tree in the yard to keep her from driving away. They were retrieved by an officer.

Officers remained on the scene until the woman was able to gather her things and leave the area. More weapons were recovered from inside the home, and the suspect was detained.

The case remains under investigation. More details to come.