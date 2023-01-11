Mississippi women arrested for reportedly stealing scratch-off lottery tickets Published 6:55 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Two Mississippi women have been arrested for stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from a business.

On Jan. 5, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a business on Thacker Road to take an embezzlement report.

After investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, of Oxford, and Sincere Swims, 20, of Oxford, were arrested and charged with Embezzlement for stealing scratch-off tickets from the business.

Hearn and Swims were taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.