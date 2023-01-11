Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Mississippi authorities are seeking help in identifying the driver and two passengers of a car that was involved in a road rage incident.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers report that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in hopes of identifying the black

male driver, a black female passenger, and an unknown backseat occupant of the silver, Nissan Altima (possibly 2013, or newer).

The organization posted pictures of the vehicle that was reportedly involved in the incident.

Investigators say the male driver is accused of firing multiple shots from an unknown caliber gun, at an 18-wheeler truck and striking the rear and passenger side of the semi, in a road rage incident. This occurred on Old Fort Bayou Road, in the St. Martin/Vancleave community of Jackson County.

If you have information about this crime or can identify the driver of this vehicle, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or call **Tips.

We pay CASH rewards for information leading to felony arrests if the information comes through Crime Stoppers.

