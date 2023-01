Baby names that rose in popularity the most in 2021 Published 10:00 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Canva

Baby names that rose in popularity the most in 2021

Finding out you’re going to become a parent is a revelation full of joy and anxiety. Deciding on a name is the first of many important decisions that could impact a child’s life. Names can influence gender, racial, and socioeconomic bias. Names can also play a huge role in developing a sense of self.

Over the last century, names started to move away from the traditional, becoming more diverse. Today, more parents are choosing names that spark a feeling of individuality versus a name that blends in. Names with nontraditional spellings and pronunciations are also on the rise.

Stacker ranked the top 50 baby names that rose in popularity in 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration. Names were sorted by subtracting the name’s 2021 rank from its 2020 rank. In the event of a tie, the 2021 rank was used (rank indicates where the name fell on the list of popular baby names).

Many of the names that rose in popularity are considered gender-neutral. The Social Security Administration considers sex and gender binary variables, and ranks were given to female and male names based on Social Security card applications.

You may also like: Oldest Disneyland rides from 1955 to today

Canva

#50. Rome (male)

– 2021 rank: 785

– 2020 rank: 969

– Change: 184

Canva

#49. Noah (female)

– 2021 rank: 692

– 2020 rank: 877

– Change: 185

Canva

#48. Jenesis (female)

– 2021 rank: 745

– 2020 rank: 930

– Change: 185

Canva

#47. Zyon (male)

– 2021 rank: 938

– 2020 rank: 1124

– Change: 186

Canva

#46. Marceline (female)

– 2021 rank: 779

– 2020 rank: 969

– Change: 190

You may also like: Popular board games released the year you were born

Canva

#45. Soraya (female)

– 2021 rank: 987

– 2020 rank: 1180

– Change: 193

Canva

#44. Azriel (male)

– 2021 rank: 921

– 2020 rank: 1118

– Change: 197

Canva

#43. Koen (male)

– 2021 rank: 993

– 2020 rank: 1191

– Change: 198

Canva

#42. Palmer (male)

– 2021 rank: 990

– 2020 rank: 1188

– Change: 198

Canva

#41. Soleil (female)

– 2021 rank: 999

– 2020 rank: 1199

– Change: 200

You may also like: Things to consider when adopting a pet

Canva

#40. Halo (female)

– 2021 rank: 738

– 2020 rank: 939

– Change: 201

Canva

#39. Nyra (female)

– 2021 rank: 844

– 2020 rank: 1046

– Change: 202

Canva

#38. Clover (female)

– 2021 rank: 866

– 2020 rank: 1069

– Change: 203

Canva

#37. Zyair (male)

– 2021 rank: 765

– 2020 rank: 968

– Change: 203

Canva

#36. Della (female)

– 2021 rank: 708

– 2020 rank: 914

– Change: 206

You may also like: 10 essential money-management skills for children

Canva

#35. Onyx (male)

– 2021 rank: 406

– 2020 rank: 613

– Change: 207

Canva

#33. Bridger (male)

– 2021 rank: 721

– 2020 rank: 929

– Change: 208

Canva

#34. Navy (female)

– 2021 rank: 452

– 2020 rank: 660

– Change: 208

Canva

#32. Cillian (male)

– 2021 rank: 743

– 2020 rank: 958

– Change: 215

Canva

#31. Zayla (female)

– 2021 rank: 924

– 2020 rank: 1145

– Change: 221

You may also like: What marriage was like the year you were born

Canva

#30. Kylian (male)

– 2021 rank: 779

– 2020 rank: 1001

– Change: 222

Canva

#29. Jaylani (female)

– 2021 rank: 795

– 2020 rank: 1023

– Change: 228

Canva

#28. Taytum (female)

– 2021 rank: 948

– 2020 rank: 1178

– Change: 230

Canva

#27. Elia (female)

– 2021 rank: 878

– 2020 rank: 1108

– Change: 230

Canva

#26. Mylah (female)

– 2021 rank: 514

– 2020 rank: 747

– Change: 233

You may also like: Best small towns to raise a family

Canva

#25. Elio (male)

– 2021 rank: 842

– 2020 rank: 1082

– Change: 240

Canva

#24. Wylder (male)

– 2021 rank: 976

– 2020 rank: 1219

– Change: 243

Canva

#23. Freyja (female)

– 2021 rank: 709

– 2020 rank: 952

– Change: 243

Canva

#22. Gian (male)

– 2021 rank: 960

– 2020 rank: 1208

– Change: 248

Canva

#21. Banks (male)

– 2021 rank: 503

– 2020 rank: 753

– Change: 250

You may also like: Most popular dog breeds that are good for kids

Canva

#20. Jiraiya (male)

– 2021 rank: 828

– 2020 rank: 1079

– Change: 251

Canva

#19. Oakleigh (female)

– 2021 rank: 609

– 2020 rank: 861

– Change: 252

Canva

#18. Ocean (female)

– 2021 rank: 877

– 2020 rank: 1130

– Change: 253

Canva

#17. Arleth (female)

– 2021 rank: 957

– 2020 rank: 1216

– Change: 259

Canva

#14. Camilo (male)

– 2021 rank: 610

– 2020 rank: 873

– Change: 263

You may also like: Autism spectrum disorder prevalence in children is climbing—here’s what to know

Canva

#13. Flora (female)

– 2021 rank: 647

– 2020 rank: 925

– Change: 278

Canva

#12. Evander (male)

– 2021 rank: 767

– 2020 rank: 1046

– Change: 279

Canva

#11. Emberlynn (female)

– 2021 rank: 961

– 2020 rank: 1245

– Change: 284

Canva

#10. Vida (female)

– 2021 rank: 992

– 2020 rank: 1277

– Change: 285

Canva

#9. Khai (male)

– 2021 rank: 988

– 2020 rank: 1275

– Change: 287

You may also like: States with the most single-parent households

Canva

#8. Loyal (male)

– 2021 rank: 753

– 2020 rank: 1053

– Change: 300

Canva

#7. Angelique (female)

– 2021 rank: 876

– 2020 rank: 1182

– Change: 306

Canva

#6. Ozzy (male)

– 2021 rank: 712

– 2020 rank: 1048

– Change: 336

Canva

#5. Colter (male)

– 2021 rank: 627

– 2020 rank: 971

– Change: 344

Canva

#4. Wrenley (female)

– 2021 rank: 498

– 2020 rank: 895

– Change: 397

You may also like: ’90s toys every kid wanted

Canva

#3. Raya (female)

– 2021 rank: 494

– 2020 rank: 935

– Change: 441

Canva

#2. Eliam (male)

– 2021 rank: 736

– 2020 rank: 1178

– Change: 442

Canva

#3. Raya (female)

– 2021 rank: 494

– 2020 rank: 935

– Change: 441

Canva

#2. Eliam (male)

– 2021 rank: 736

– 2020 rank: 1178

– Change: 442

Canva

#1. Amiri (male)

– 2021 rank: 757

– 2020 rank: 1291

– Change: 534

You may also like: Best kids TV shows of all time