Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens Published 1:16 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation.

Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining area.

Chick-fil-A closed its doors for the renovation in September in hopes of reopening to the community with a more efficient and effective drive-through, kitchen, and dining area.

Owner and operator Lance Reed is very excited to be back and running and explained the inside renovation process.

“Everything is pretty much new,” Reed said. “The dining room is smaller, but we have a huge drive-through cockpit area. The kitchen has been expanded, and now we have fewer seats on the side windows. We had to cut down the seats in the dining room to help us with the kitchen and capacity and the challenges we have.”

Reed also explained that the only part of the renovation that will still cause challenges is the drive-through itself and the limited parking spaces.

“The remodel has gone about two months longer than what we were anticipating, so we’re glad to be back,” Reed said. “We’re thankful and really humbled by the support, especially today. You saw the line outside.”