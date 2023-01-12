Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts Published 7:50 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments.

Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and false pretenses, from 2021 and 2022.

Hooks has also been charged in another ongoing investigation where he used bank account information from individuals living in Tennessee to pay his own rent, on Jan. 8, 2023, for a total of $3,500.

In that incident, Hooks has been charged with felony false pretense, and identity theft. He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional charges are pending in the ongoing investigation.