Mississippi police: Parents of toddler found walking alone on railroad track charged with neglect Published 8:20 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

The parents of a toddler found walking along a stretch of railroads tracks in Columbus have been charged with neglect.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, the child was found walking by himself near College Street and 22nd Street South in Columbus.

Columbus Police have charged the parents, Elett Lowery, 22, and Tyler Williams, 27, with two counts of child neglect charges, which is a misdemeanor.

Police say the child had left home two weeks earlier without the parents’ knowledge.

Child Protective Services surrendered the child to other family members.