Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures Published 7:19 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists.

The Hattiesburg location on U. S. 98 is on the second list released Wednesday; however, the store was already in the process of permanently closing before the official word from the company. The exit from the Hattiesburg market will leave five locations remaining in Mississippi, scattered from Southaven and Tupelo to the Gulf Coast. The closest location to the Hattiesburg market is in D’Iberville.

According to multiple reports, the company is on track to cut $500 million in costs and up to 22 percent of its workforce. A filing with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows company leaders have serious doubt on whether it will survive with its current foundation.

The wording has escalated dramatically since the September closures.

“There’s still an incredible degree of love for Bed Bath & Beyond,” Mara Sirhal, brand president of Bed Bath & Beyond, was reported as saying by USA Today in September. “We must get back to our rightful place as the home-category destination, and our goal is to achieve this by leading with the products and brands our customers want.”