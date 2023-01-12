Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs Published 6:23 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week.

On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS).

More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills and more than a pound of alleged methamphetamine was seized.

Agents also seized a large amount of THC and psilocybin edibles from the business.

Suspects Marqcus Shan Jernigan, 41, of Tupelo, Jeremy Stephan McGee, 29, Tupelo, and April Michelle Huddleston, 37, were each arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.

On Jan. 6, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner ordered Jernigan held without bond. On Jan. 8, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir ordered McGee held without bond and set Huddleston’s bond at $150,000.00.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrest are anticipated. Each of the suspects will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.