Mississippi Skies: Temperature slingshot Published 1:30 am Friday, January 13, 2023

Just when people were sharing daffodil photos on social media, winter is back! Many folks in Mississippi will be 25 to 30 degrees cooler today than Wednesday. Thursday’s weather got a little more rambunctious than expected, but the worst of it was in Alabama. We’ll be quite chilly through Saturday before another warmup later in the holiday weekend.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy and quite breezy with a high near 41 with real feel temps in the 30s. Becoming clear overnight with lows in the 20s.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy, then becoming sunny. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour with highs in the mid-40s. Clear and widespread frost overnight with lows in the 20s.

South Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy later in the day with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour and a high near 49. Tonight, widespread frost and a low in the upper 20s.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a high in the mid-50s. Clear and cold tonight with a low near 28.