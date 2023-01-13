One injured in Mississippi VFW armed robbery Published 7:06 am Friday, January 13, 2023

One person was injured and several more were robbed just before 7 p.m. Thursday night at a north Mississippi VFW.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry described the robbery as “an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us.”

Columbus police said two armed suspects entered the bar area of VFW Post 4272 and demanded money from patrons. A statement from the department stated one female was injured when struck in her head by a gun from one of the suspects. The VFW post is located at 2850 7th Avenue North.

“To the veterans that have served and protected us, I pledge to you the full strength and resources of the Columbus Police Department,” Daughtry stated. “We have called in all of our team, and we are actively working this case with every person, every skill, and every tool we have. We are canvassing the area and working the streets. This incident angers me, and I don’t apologize for that.”

The suspects were described as wearing heavy clothing and masks.

“We are still on the scene interviewing witnesses, but we believe the suspects arrived and left the area on foot,” the chief said. “They know the area, and we ask the public to help identify them.”

Daughtry said patrons at the VFW thought the robbery could’ve been a bad joke at first.

“Everyone thought it was some type of a prank,” the chief said. “One of the suspects struck a 62-year-old female in the head with a gun and proceeded to rob those inside. The injured customer has been taken to Baptist Memorial for treatment. Robbers took an undetermined amount of cash and other valuables.”