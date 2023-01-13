Silver alert issued for 65-year-old Mississippi woman last seen Wednesday Published 7:11 am Friday, January 13, 2023

Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a 65-year-old Meridian woman last seen Wednesday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Myra Darcina Lewis.

Officials say Lewis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes.

She was last seen walking in the 2300 block of 35th Avenue in Lauderdale County around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue-striped shirt and a grey beanie.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information about Lewis’ location can call the Meridian Police Department at (601)-917-5030 or 911.