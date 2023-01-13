Silver alert issued for 65-year-old Mississippi woman last seen Wednesday

Published 7:11 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a 65-year-old Meridian woman last seen Wednesday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Myra Darcina Lewis.

Officials say Lewis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She was last seen walking in the 2300 block of 35th Avenue in Lauderdale County around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue-striped shirt and a grey beanie.

Her family said she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information about Lewis’ location can call the Meridian Police Department at (601)-917-5030 or 911.

More News

One injured in Mississippi VFW armed robbery

Neighbors say new youth crisis center opened without meeting requirements. Mississippi mayor says city is investigating.

Two Alabama men arrested for September murder of man shot in Mississippi casino parking lot after celebrating birthday

Mississippi Skies: Temperature slingshot

Print Article