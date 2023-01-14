Looking for a good fright? Horror movie filmed in Mississippi debuts in April

Published 10:55 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Darkroom Films is nearing the end of shooting for a psychological thriller movie in Natchez starring Anna Camp, seen in "Pitch Perfect," "True Blood" and "The Help." Standing from left is Director of Photography Duncan Cole; Co-writer Jessub Flower; seated is Director, Co-writer and Executive Producer Thomas Marchese and Producer Kelly Frazier. (Submitted)

Movie fans can stream the latest horror flick filmed in Natchez beginning in April.

“From Black,” a horror movie and psychological thriller starring Anna Camp, will premier on the Shudder and AMC+ streaming services on April 13.

Filmed in Natchez in 2022, the movie tells the story of Cora, a recovering drug addict, “desperate for closure and saddled by crushing guilt after the disappearance of her young son,” co-producer Vincent Cardinale told The Democrat last year.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

She is offered an opportunity to get her son back, but at what cost?

“It shows us the lengths a mother will go in order to find her missing child,” said Kelley Frazier, producer.

The film is directed by Thomas Marchese of Darkroom Films, co-written by Marchese and Jessub Flower and produced by Frazier and Cardinale. Camp, who starred in the Pitch Perfect films and the HBO series True Blood, is joined in the cast by Jennifer Lafleur (Big Little Lies), John Ales (Euphoria), Travis Hammer (Godless), and Richie Montgomery (Ozark).

 

More News

Delta farmer continues struggle due to widespread flooding

Mississippi man responsible for distributing nearly 18 pounds of meth in two months gets 25 years in federal prison

Mississippi county leaders grappling with what to do with burial of body after family has disappeared

Mississippi man says life has purpose, joy 20 years after wreck left him confined to wheelchair

Print Article