Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation Published 7:35 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man.

According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.

In June of 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Anderson on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to do bodily harm, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

On October 5, 2022, Anderson was found guilty of assault with intent to do bodily harm, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence. During the trial, the jury heard testimony that, following a verbal altercation, Anderson used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times in the legs and hand.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Anderson to a prison term of 148 months, followed by a term of 60 months supervised release. The sentencing took place in the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Mississippi.

U.S. Attorney LaMarca commended the work of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns.