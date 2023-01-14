Mississippi Skies: Sunshine, cool temps before rainy weather returns soon Published 1:30 am Saturday, January 14, 2023

It’s going to be another gorgeous day across the Magnolia State today with cool breezes and plenty of sunshine. Most of the weekend is looking to be nice before the next chance for rain comes Monday.

Our neighbor to the north got some pretty heavy snowfall, especially in parts of the Smokey Mountains. None of that is coming in our direction, but a jacket may be a good idea, especially in the morning.

North Mississippi

Becoming sunny today with a high in the mid-40s. Light breeze becoming calm later in the day. Clear and cold tonight with a low in the upper 20s.

Central Mississippi

Frost early with a light breeze. Sunny with a high of 50. Widespread rost tonight with a low near 27.

South Mississippi

Widespread frost early, then sunny and warmer with a high near 54. Frost tonight with a low near 30.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with highs in the mid-50s. Clear and cool tonight with a low at the freezing mark.