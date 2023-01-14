Police: Teens steal moving van, crash it into Mississippi gun and hunting supply store Published 3:30 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

Police have taken into custody two juveniles who stole a moving van and then crashed it into a Mississippi gun and hunting store.

Natchez police report that the two juveniles stole a van from Moover Dudes on John R. Junkin Drive in Natchez andcrashed it through the front of Bowie Outfitters on U.S. 61 South.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Natchez Police received a report of an accident at 5:13 a.m. at Bowie’s Outfitters, 139 U.S. 61 S.

When they arrived, officers saw a white van unoccupied in front of the business. Witnesses reported seeing a Black male get out of the van, who appeared to be looking out for the driver. After a minute or two, the driver put the van in gear and drove it into the front of the building, knocking down the glass wall.

The van then reversed and the two subjects entered the store for a short period of time, leaving on foot.

An off-duty Adams County Sheriff’s deputy contacted E-911 dispatch about two young Black males walking down Col. John Pitchford Parkway, flagging for a ride.

Natchez Police officers patrolled the area and located the two, who were still wearing clothing observed in video footage from the store.

Both were transported to the Natchez Police Department, then to the Juvenile Detention Center.