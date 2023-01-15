‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting. Published 8:07 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Jackson Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80, Jackson, Mississippi.

One subject did receive injuries in relation to this incident and was transported to a local hospital.

No officers received any injuries. The other subjects did escape and are believed to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information, please email MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov or scan the QR code below. All tips are anonymous.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.