Mississippi civil rights trailblazer, Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor dies in house fire Published 6:21 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

A Mississippi civil rights leadere and Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor died in a house fire Friday night.

WLBT reports that Herman Leach, 85, died in a fire at his house in Yazoo City.

Officials with the Yzaoo County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments are investigating the cause and circumstances behind the fire. No other people were reportedly in the house at the time of the fire.

Leach was the county’s first Black supervisor and served on the board for two decades. His brother, Wardell Leach, served as Yazoo City’s first Black mayor from April 1998 through May 2006.

