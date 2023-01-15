Mississippi civil rights trailblazer, Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor dies in house fire

Published 6:21 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi civil rights leadere and Yazoo County’s first Black supervisor died in a house fire Friday night.

WLBT reports that Herman Leach, 85, died in a fire at his house in Yazoo City.

Officials with the Yzaoo County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments are investigating the cause and circumstances behind the fire. No other people were reportedly in the house at the time of the fire.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Leach was the county’s first Black supervisor and served on the board for two decades. His brother, Wardell Leach, served as Yazoo City’s first Black mayor from April 1998 through May 2006.

Click here to read more about Herman Leach and his work to further civil right in Yazoo County. 

 

 

More News

$1.35 Mega Millions jackpot ticket bought in state that begins with ‘M’ … If only it were Mississippi

Mississippi man reportedly kills self after shooting, critically injuring baby

Mississippi Skies: Three rounds of rain possible this week

Police: Teens steal moving van, crash it into Mississippi gun and hunting supply store

Print Article