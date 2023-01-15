Mississippi man reportedly kills self after shooting, critically injuring baby Published 6:37 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

A Mississippi man apparently committed suicide after shooting his 11-month-old baby.

The Southern Sentinel reports that Kevin Haygood, 39, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his house on Highway 354 in Chalybeate.

The shooting occurred on Friday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Haygood reportedly shot himself after shooting his 11-mont-old baby, who is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Haygood was pronounced dead at the scene.