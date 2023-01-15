Mississippi Skies: Three rounds of rain possible this week Published 1:30 am Sunday, January 15, 2023

Today’s sunny skies may be the last really nice day for a week or so. An active weather pattern with several fronts is setting up with rain chances several times and early models showing the potential for severe weather scattered across the state at various times.

Right now, guidance models show midweek may have a decent chance for some storms while more storms could impact the region next weekend. We’ll know more once we see how forecast models perform over the next 24 to 36 hours. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures across the Magnolia State today.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy today with highs near 57. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 44.

Central Mississippi

Plenty of sunshine and a slight breeze with a high near 59. Increasing clouds this evening with an overnight low of 41.

South Mississippi

Sunny and pleasant with a breezy 61 degrees for a high today. Becoming cloudy overnight with a low of 43.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and 59 degrees today. Mostly cloudy and a low of 49 tonight.