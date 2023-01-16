Mississippi Skies: Soggy weather begins, but when will the storms arrive? Published 1:30 am Monday, January 16, 2023

There’s going to be a wide range of weather conditions across the Magnolia State today as a soggy weather pattern begins. Upstate communities will begin the first of several chances of rain this week while southern areas may squeak out one last sunny to partly cloudy day before rain arrives.

We’re still looking at the possibility of some severe weather on Wednesday or Thursday but forecast models haven’t quite aligned on exact timing and for what risks are involved. There is no severe weather expected today or tonight.

North Mississippi

Cloudy in the morning with showers moving into the region in the afternoon. High near 62 with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour possible. Rain continues overnight with a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures around 58 degrees and windy.

Central Mississippi

Cloudy in the morning with a slight chance of rain in the late afternoon. High near 68 with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. Showers are likely tonight with a scattered thunderstorm possible. Temperatures holding around 60 degrees and windy.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy today and warm with a high in the lower 70s with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Scattered showers tonight and windy with a low around 58.

Gulf Coast

Partly cloudy and breezy today with a high in the upper 60s. Tonight, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower and a low around 62.