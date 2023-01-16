Southern burger chain going ‘back, back, back’ with lucky find Published 5:19 am Monday, January 16, 2023

Click here to hear the original jingle

In a world where flashy graphics and pulsing music bring messages in so many commercials, a southern burger chain is going ‘back, back, back’ to its roots after an amazing find at an Alabama recording studio.

Jack’s Family Restaurants, more commonly known as the regional burger chain Jack’s, is throwing back to its roots for a new advertising campaign after an original recording of a 1960s jingle was found.

“A message (was) sent to Jack’s headquarters through its online customer response platform saying that an audio shop owner in Alexandria, Alabama, had come across an old track reel in a recently purchased audio lot labeled, ‘Jack’s Hamburgers Jingle Master,’” a press release explained.

“The message was a happy surprise for all of us, as no one at Jack’s ever had access to an original recording of the jingle; we knew we would take this individual up on her offer to purchase this item for historical relevance,” said Jack’s CMO Billie Jo Waara. “$42.31 later to cover costs of the reel and shipping, and this piece of our rich brand history was in hand.”

The jingle, originally recorded by Boutwell Studios in Birmingham, was composed by Harry Kimbrall. It lasted only 12 seconds but was used for decades. The company released a newer version in 2010 with Kimbrall’s sons on guitar and drums.

The original recording was kept at the company’s Alabama headquarters until the time was right to bring it back to the airwaves.

“Talks began this past summer with our new agency partner to incorporate this audio into our messaging at some point, but timing just didn’t feel natural,” said Waara. “That is, until now.”

Jack’s returned to Boutwell Studios where producers were able to extract original audio of the jingle, along with instrumental-only sections.

“Using a nod to nostalgia doesn’t just evoke memories, but it allows new guests to understand who we are fundamentally. The Jack’s Jingle was and is indicative of what we offer as a brand: more, more, more,” said Waara. “From burgers to chicken, biscuits to desserts, we provide guests with various options, all made with a bit of Southern love and prepared for people in communities with whom we hope to build relationships — and those we hope will include Jack’s into their dining out routines.”

Originally founded in Alabama, 230 locations can also be found in Mississippi, Georgia, and Tennessee.