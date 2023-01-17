States with the most rental vacancies in 2022 Published 6:30 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Finding a new place to rent is harder now than it’s been since 1984.

The U.S. rental vacancy rate stood at 5.8% through the third quarter of 2022—the latest data available, according to the Census Bureau. Housing hasn’t been this scarce in nearly 40 years.

Meanwhile, the cost of renting has increased dramatically: The median cost for available units reached $2,000 for the first time in May 2022, according to a report from Redfin. One of the biggest reasons for the increase is the corresponding growth in the cost to buy a home.

Belong calculated the average rental vacancy rates by state, with third-quarter vacancy data used to break ties.

Higher-income families are now choosing to rent at a higher rate than in previous years. Between 2009 and 2019, the number of families making $75,000 or more that chose to rent rose 48%, according to a report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. The increased cost of homeownership is just one reason for the change, the report says, as some households are choosing to rent because of the increase in “amenity-rich rental units in desirable locations.”

In areas such as the Sun Belt, the rise in remote work brought more residents seeking lower housing costs and better weather, especially in metro areas and their suburbs.

A Rent analysis from the second quarter of 2022 found more renters were interested in moving to the Midwest or the South than they were the West or Northeast. Part of that is likely the cost of rent, the analysis found, with many of the most expensive rental cities in the Northeast and West.

Midwestern, Southern states have the highest rental vacancies

The Sun Belt and the Midwest have more rentals available than the Northeast and West, according to data from the Census Bureau. Several major metropolitan areas in the Sun Belt led the pack in multifamily construction starts in the first quarter of 2022, according to Redfin, including Austin, Texas; Jacksonville, Florida; Orlando, Florida; and San Antonio.

#10. South Carolina

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 7.8%

#9. Iowa

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 7.8%

#7. Minnesota

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 7.9%

#8. Mississippi

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 7.9%

#6. Washington DC

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 8.2%

#5. Oklahoma

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 8.3%

#4. Indiana

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 8.7%

#3. Kansas

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 8.8%

#2. Arkansas

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 9.6%

#1. North Dakota

Average 2022 rental vacancy rate through September: 12.3%

