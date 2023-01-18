Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed. Published 9:19 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different.

State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue.

A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the right choice when the color red is most commonly associated with the GOP, and the color blue is most commonly associated with Democrats, who are in the minority.

From Hazlehurst, Holloway is from District 76, representing voters in and around Crystal Springs and Hazlehurst. Holloway was first elected to office in 1999.

On Monday, Holloway introduced House Bill 565. The legislation is as follows:

AN ACT TO DESIGNATE THE COLOR BLUE AS THE STATE COLOR OF MISSISSIPPI; AND FOR RELATED PURPOSES.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI:

SECTION 1. The color blue is designated as the state color of Mississippi.

SECTION 2. This act shall take effect and be in force from and after July 1, 2023.

Every year since 2016, Holloway has introduced the same legislation. And every year, the legislation has been forwarded to the Tourism committee, where it has died.