Grocery items that dropped in price the most in December

Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Stacker

Lizardflms // Shutterstock

Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions.

Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. Grocery prices are up about 11.8% between December 2021 and 2022. The increase from November to December is more moderate, at just 0.2%.

While costs remain high overall, prices for some food items came down last month. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 10 grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in December, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

A wooden scoop in white flour.

Canva

#10. All-purpose white flour (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.4%
– Annual change in cost: +34.5%
– December 2022 cost: $0.52

A grocery shelf filled with various ground beef packages.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#9. Ground beef (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.4%
– Annual change in cost: +0.2%
– December 2022 cost: $5.19

Bananas in a pile.

Canva

#8. Bananas (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.5%
– Annual change in cost: +1%
– December 2022 cost: $0.63

A whole cooked chicken with lemon slices.

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#7. Whole chicken (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.7%
– Annual change in cost: +13.9%
– December 2022 cost: $1.83

An array of steak meat in a display case at a supermarket

Canva

#6. Beef steaks (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.8%
– Annual change in cost: -4.8%
– December 2022 cost: $9.46

A display of lemons at a grocery store

Canva

#5. Lemons (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -1.7%
– Annual change in cost: +3.5%
– December 2022 cost: $2.09

The ice cream aisle at the grocery store.

MM Stock // Shutterstock

#4. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.8%
– Annual change in cost: +16.7%
– December 2022 cost: $5.56

The cheese section of the grocery store.

The Toidi // Shutterstock

#3. American processed cheese (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -3.7%
– Annual change in cost: +19.7%
– December 2022 cost: $4.66

Ham on platter

Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock

#2. Ham (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -5.4%
– Annual change in cost: +9.2%
– December 2022 cost: $4.05

Baskets of naval oranges.

Canva

#1. Navel oranges (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -9.5%
– Annual change in cost: +2.6%
– December 2022 cost: $1.49

