It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?

Published 9:13 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000.

Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.

The ticket matched four out of five white balls plus the Mega Ball.

The player added the $1.00 Megaplier option, otherwise the ticket would have been worth $10,000.

 

