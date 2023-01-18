Mississippi woman charged with child deprivation of necessities in death of her five-year-old

Published 4:58 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child.
Tupelo Police report that Brianna Young, 27, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.
At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, investigators responded to a Gun Club Road address in Tupelo for a death investigation where a 5-year-old child died.
While conducting a death investigation detectives developed information that led them to arrest Young, the victim’s mother.
Young was immediately taken into custody.
On Jan. 17, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Ware ordered Young held on $1,000,000 bond for the 3 felony charges.
Investigator says the investigation is ongoing with an upgrade of charges possible once forensic data is completely examined.
This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

