Sheriff: Mississippi woman charged with murder of husband. Another suspect arrested in shooting. Published 11:48 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

A Mississippi woman has been charged with killing her husband.

WLBT News reports that Natasha McDaniel, 38, was taken into custody by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Mays, 45, has also been arrested in connection with the incident on Jan. 15.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods told WLBT that McDaniel had been charged with murder after deputies found Carl McDaniel, 42, shot to death in a white Ford Ranger on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson.

Deputies were responding to a shots-fired call.

Both McDaniel and Mays have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held without bond.