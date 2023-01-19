Mississippi man sentenced to 10 Years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute meth

Published 4:50 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Michael Anthony Brown, 50, of Laurel, was sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg.

According to court documents, in January 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Brown’s Laurel residence.  Inside the home, they recovered 1.7 kilograms of methamphetamine.

A federal grand jury indicted Brown on Feb. 8, 2022.  He pled guilty on September 28, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose prosecuted the case.

