Mississippi police: Vehicle recovered on same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially painted another color Published 9:41 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Mississippi police officers were able to recover a stolen vehicle on the same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially spraypainted another color.

Officers with the Picayune Police Department report that a vehicle was reported stolen around 10 am Tuesday from an address on East Canal Street.

The vehicle was taken from the residence and not in operating condition. The victim stated that it had been taken within the past few days.