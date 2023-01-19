Mississippi police: Vehicle recovered on same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially painted another color

Published 9:41 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Ben Hillyer

Mississippi police officers were able to recover a stolen vehicle on the same day it was reported stolen, but not before it had been partially spraypainted another color.
Officers with the Picayune Police Department report that a vehicle was reported stolen around 10 am Tuesday from an address on East Canal Street.
The vehicle was taken from the residence and not in operating condition. The victim stated that it had been taken within the past few days.
NET Officers located the vehicle at a residence on Sixth Avenue within hours of it being reported stolen.
The suspect, Patrick Shawn Brewington, was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property.
The vehicle was recovered in operating condition and partially spray-painted a different color.

