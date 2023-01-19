Mississippi Skies: Sunny day gives us a break from soggy pattern Published 1:30 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Today is looking like it’s going to be quite a gorgeous day across the Magnolia State with any remaining showers from last night moving out in the early morning. North Mississippi will be much cooler and less humid while spring-like temperatures hold on in Southern Mississippi for another day. This weekend will be much cooler for most of the state, and some regions will be quite soggy. The good news is temperatures will be too cool for severe weather.

Some parts of the state will have some patchy frost tonight.

North Mississippi

Sunny and quite breezy with wind gusting up to 25 miles per hour today and a high of 59 degrees. Clear tonight with a low near 35.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour and highs approaching 65 degrees. Clear and chilly tonight with patchy frost possible and a low of 35.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 72. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour possible. Partly cloudy tonight with a low in the lower 40s.

Gulf Coast

A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning before becoming mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy tonight with a low near 46.