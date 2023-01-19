More than 70 pounds of meth found in vehicle during traffic stop on Mississippi interstate

Published 12:18 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

More than 70 pounds of methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate.

Deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office made the traffic stop on Interstate 20.

The deputies made the stop after developing “probable cause that the suspect may be involved in drug trafficking,” according to a news release.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene, where the K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

Approximately 74 pounds of what is believed to be methamphetamine was found in the cargo area of the vehicle.

Pedro Sosa was arrested for aggravated drug trafficking of meth and was transported to the Rankin County Jail.

 

