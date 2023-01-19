Three officers at Mississippi jail arrested for introducing contraband to inmates
Published 12:36 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023
Three corrections officers at a Mississippi jail have been arrested for introducing contraband to inmates.
In the past few days, administrators at the Alcorn County Jail began an investigation into contraband being delivered to inmates.
During the investigation, staff discovered that Correction Sergeant Michael L Harris 44 of Shiloh Rd, Corinth and Correction Officer Jerry N Gray 34 of Meadows Dr, Corinth were involved with introducing contraband into the Alcorn County Regional Correction Facility.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, both Harris and Gray were arrested and charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.
Also, as part of the investigation Staff discovered in a separate case that Nicolas C Sanderson 19 of Beechwood Cir, Corinth was working with a female associate of an inmate to introduce contraband into the Alcorn County Jail.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, Sanderson was arrested and charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility. An arrest warrant has been applied for on the female associate.
These cases will be presented to the next Alcorn County grand jury.
“We work every day to keep the jail and correction facility safe and free of contraband,” Caldwell said. “We will continue to investigate any incidents involving contraband being brought into our facilities. Whether it be employees or outside visitors these cases will be taken seriously and those involved will be arrested and prosecuted.”