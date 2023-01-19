Three officers at Mississippi jail arrested for introducing contraband to inmates Published 12:36 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Three corrections officers at a Mississippi jail have been arrested for introducing contraband to inmates.

In the past few days, administrators at the Alcorn County Jail began an investigation into contraband being delivered to inmates.

During the investigation, staff discovered that Correction Sergeant Michael L Harris 44 of Shiloh Rd, Corinth and Correction Officer Jerry N Gray 34 of Meadows Dr, Corinth were involved with introducing contraband into the Alcorn County Regional Correction Facility. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, both Harris and Gray were arrested and charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

Also, as part of the investigation Staff discovered in a separate case that Nicolas C Sanderson 19 of Beechwood Cir, Corinth was working with a female associate of an inmate to introduce contraband into the Alcorn County Jail. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, Sanderson was arrested and charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility. An arrest warrant has been applied for on the female associate.