Mississippi attorney arrested in case involving former Ole Miss, NFL player

Published 5:47 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

From left, the mugshots of Jarrell Powe, Gavin Bates, and Cooper Leggett

The case involving former Ole Miss star and NFL player Jarrell Powe has already seen surprising twists and turns as a county official from Powe’s home county has been arrested.

Cooper Leggett, 40, the county attorney serving the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, was arrested on a conspiracy charge Thursday night, according to several reports. He was reported to have been arrested by U. S. Marshals and transported to the Ridgeland Police Department.

Ridgeland Assistant Chief Tony Willridge said the charge is involved with the Powe kidnapping case but would not provide details. A California man, Gavin Bates, was also arrested with Powe earlier this week.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday during an emergency meeting to decide next steps for the county attorney’s position.

More News

Mississippi’s Stennis Space Center to take part in Day of Remembrance ahead of Columbia 20th anniversary

Controversial inpatient care center for children, teens directed to ‘immediately cease operations,’ Mississippi mayor says

Man arrested after concealed gun falls to ground during tussle with Mississippi deputy making traffic stop

Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars

Print Article