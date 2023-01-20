Mississippi attorney arrested in case involving former Ole Miss, NFL player Published 5:47 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

The case involving former Ole Miss star and NFL player Jarrell Powe has already seen surprising twists and turns as a county official from Powe’s home county has been arrested.

Cooper Leggett, 40, the county attorney serving the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, was arrested on a conspiracy charge Thursday night, according to several reports. He was reported to have been arrested by U. S. Marshals and transported to the Ridgeland Police Department.

Ridgeland Assistant Chief Tony Willridge said the charge is involved with the Powe kidnapping case but would not provide details. A California man, Gavin Bates, was also arrested with Powe earlier this week.

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday during an emergency meeting to decide next steps for the county attorney’s position.