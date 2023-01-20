Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house Published 8:34 am Friday, January 20, 2023

A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting.

“Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in 2011 at 5346 square feet and seated on over 42+/- acres. From the moment you drive through the security gate you know you’re home.”

The estate, located at 816 Rankin Road in Canton, includes a custom cypress wrapped and iron staircase, floor to ceiling windows, and a custom cypress mantel in the living room; walk-in pool four-acre lake, and hot tub outside; gourmet kitchen, including more cypress trim and Old Chicago brick; game room with bar; another full kitchen outside; and a barn with an apartment.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house was built in 2011 and is listed for $1.5 million.

“This is a home that you have to experience for yourself,” the listing reads.

