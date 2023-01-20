Police: Mississippi man in custody after reportedly being caught cutting off catalytic converter; leaves behind tools, wallet trying to escape

Published 10:09 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Police reportedly caught a Mississippi man trying to cut off a catalytic converter from a truck when he ran into a nearby woods to escape.

The suspect, Joseph Taylor, 27, of Sumrall, left his tools, a backpack and his wallet at the scene, according to Hattiesburg Police.

Officers say Taylor was taken into custody shortly after he ran from the vehicle he was attempting to cut the converter off.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Taylor has been charged with one felony count of malicious mischief, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, officer say Taylor was attempting to cut a catalytic converter off a truck in the 5100 block of U.S. Highway 42.

Additional charging are pending in the onging investigation.

….

More News

Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house

New job posting will really get your pet’s tail wagging

MSU selected to develop new technologies for persons with disabilities

Prayers answered: Mississippi basketball player speaks first words two days after being injured on court

Print Article