Prayers answered: Mississippi basketball player speaks first words two days after being injured on court

Published 6:45 am Friday, January 20, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The prayers of friends and family were answered after a Mississippi high school basketball player spoke her first words Thursday, nearly two days after sustaining a serious head injury at a Tuesday night basketball game.

The Jefferson County School District posted an update concerning Zyer Smith, a basketball player at Jefferson County High School in Fayette.

Friends, family and the entire JCHS community continue to offer prayers and support after Smith was transported to a hospital in Jackson.

Below is the letter posted on Facebook by the school district:

January 19, 2023

We are happy to report that moments ago, Zyer spoke her first words since sustaining a head injury during Tuesday’s basketball game.
She said, “Where is my coach? I want to play basketball.” After speaking those few but powerful words, she started crying.
Zyer is still hospitalized in Jackson, Mississippi, but she is recovering. We appreciate the outpouring of love as well as the many prayers, encouragement, and support.

