Man gets 15 years in robbery of Mississippi firearms store, damage to bank ATM Published 11:55 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in stealing more than 20 weapons from a Mississippi gun store and causing more than $20,000 in damages to an ATM at a rural Mississippi bank.

Lederrius Brown, 27, pleaded guilty to the robbery and attempted bank larceny.

In June 2020, Brown and two other robbers broke into 2A Armaments and stole at least 20 firearms before leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase, authorities said. 2A Armaments is a federally licensed firearms store in New Albany, Miss.

The group also caused more than $20,000 in damages after trying to pry open an ATM at a bank in Byhalia, Miss.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson sentenced Brown to 180 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Brown was also ordered to pay $39,500 in restitution to the victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.