Mississippi Skies: Soggy weekend on tap Published 12:33 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

Parts of the state may squeak out a few hours of dry weather today, but much of the Magnolia State will be quite soggy today and tonight with a few showers lingering into Sunday. There may be an isolated thunderstorm, but the bulk of rainfall will come in the form of showers with no threat of severe weather. It’s also going to be cool, so it’s a great weekend to catch up on reading, sleeping, or some chores.

Monday will give us a nice break from the rainy period, but Tuesday could bring our next chance of severe storms. We’ll look at that more in a day or two.

North Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a breezy high of 51 today. Rain moving in this evening with a low around 42. Rainfall up to a quarter of an inch possible.

Central Mississippi

Scattered rain showers throughout the day, becoming more frequent in the afternoon. High new 53. Widespread showers tonight with a low of 42. Up to an inch of rain total for the period.

South Mississippi

Showers are likely with some thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 53. Showers and scattered thunderstorms tonight with a low of 47. Up to two inches of rain possible.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a high near 59. Showers and isolated thunderstorms continue tonight with steady temperatures. Up to two inches of rain possible.