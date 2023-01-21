Mississippi women arrested after the allegedly travel out-of-town to steal thousands from department store Published 9:30 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

Two Starkville women were arrested after officers said they tried to steal more than $2,000 in merchandise from a Tupelo department store.

Officials with the Tupelo Police Department arrested Lacandria Elliot, 37, and Alexis White, 24, both of Starkville and charged them with felony shoplifting.

On Jan. 16, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m., TPD was called to 1001 Barnes Crossing (Belk) for 2 shoplifters that had been detained by loss prevention.

The suspects, later identified as Elliot and White, were alleged to have stolen over $2,100 in merchandise.