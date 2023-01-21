Shoppers shocked when gunshot victim falls out of car at Mississippi grocery. Police looking for suspect. Published 6:50 am Saturday, January 21, 2023

Shoppers at a busy Mississippi grocery store were shocked when a woman with a gunshot wound fell out of her in front of the store entrance Friday night.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers are investigating the incident at a Rouses Market parking lot near the intersection East Pass and Cowan roads in Gulfport.

Officials believe the victim was shot at a different location and drove herself to the grocery store seeking help.

Witnesses on the incident called for help and ambulances were soon on the scene to offer medical attention. According to officials the woman was in stable condition Friday night.

Officers with the Gulfport Police Department received reports of the gunshot victim around 6:22 p.m.

Officers are still searching for a suspect.