Don’t let the luck run out! Clock ticking on two unclaimed Mississippi Lottery tickets worth more than $4 million. Published 10:45 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

Two lucky Mississippi Lottery players better not wait too long before their luck runs out.

The owner of a $500,000 winning Powerball ticket has less than a month to claim their prize. An even bigger $4 million Mega Millions Lottery ticket holder has also not been claimed.

The $500,000 Powerball ticket matched all four out of five white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. The player paid the extra $1 for the Powerplay option, turning the $50,000 prize into a $500,000 prize.

The ticket was purchased at the Broadway Mart in McComb on Aug. 13, 2022. It expires on Feb. 9, 2023.

A little less than three weeks remains before the ticket expires and the luck runs out.

Another Mississippi lottery ticket worth $4 million has yet to be claimed in the Jan, 3 Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was purchased in Byram and the lucky ticket holder has either not realized how lucky they really are or is waiting for the right opportunity to claim their prizes.

They better not wait too long, because that ticket expires on July 2, Mississippi Lottery officials said in a news release.

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but not the Megaball number. The player even paid the extra $1 for the Megaplier option, turning the $1 million prize into a $4 million prize.

The ticket was purchased at Byram Chevron in Byram.