High-speed chase that started on Mississippi interstate ends with crash. One in custody, another sent to hospital. Published 9:45 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

One person is in custody, and another was sent to the hospital after a police chase involving multiple police agencies.

Officials with the Madison Police Department attempted a traffic stop when they identified a 2010 Acura that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 55 north around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The car’s driver reportedly refused to stop and continued north on the interstate when officers said the driver turned off its lights as it exited on Nissan Parkway.

Officers from Madison, Canton and Gluckstadt and deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office searched the area around US 51 and Nissan Parkway after receiving a report that the car in question had been spotted in the area.

Police later located the car near Liberty Street in Canton, where the car again tried to evade officers. The suspect ended up crashing the car into a tree on Liberty Street in Canton.

Jacameron Hampton, 20, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and other offenses.

The passenger, later identified as Willie James III, of Jackson, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for injuries he suffered in the crash.

Hampton was booked into the Madison County Detention Center. He may face additional charges, officers said.

The investigation into the incident continues.